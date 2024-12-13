Justin Herbert News: Ready for Week 15

Herbert (ankle/thigh) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.

Herbert missed one play during this past Sunday's loss at Kansas City with what eventually was termed a thigh contusion. Coach Jim Harbaugh then revealed Wednesday that Herbert also was dealing with a left ankle injury from that game, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Herbert proceeded to open Week 15 prep with an absence before being limited Thursday and a full participant Friday. He'll be taking on a Tampa Bay defense Sunday that has given up the 10th-most touchdown passes (21) to opposing quarterbacks in 13 contests this season.