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Justin Herbert News: Starting Preseason Week 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Herbert will get the start in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers,Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Coach Jim Harbaugh announced that the starters will get one series of work in Thursday's tuneup. Herbert did not get in on the action in the preseason opener.

Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
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