Justin Herbert News: Starting Thursday's preseason contest
Herbert will get the start in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers,Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.
Coach Jim Harbaugh announced that the Chargers' starters will get one series of work in the tuneup contest. Herbert did not get in on the action in the team's preseason opener.
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