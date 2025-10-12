Despite being under duress for most of the game, Herbert was excellent moving around the pocket and extending time to create enough room to hit Ladd McConkey (7-100-1) on a number of crossing routes, and Oronde Gadsden had his biggest game of his young career as an underneath safety net. The emergence of Kimani Vidal as a legitimate piece of the rushing attack, albeit against a porous run defense, could do wonders to help Herbert stable the ship with multiple offensive lineman banged up with varying injuries.