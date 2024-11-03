Justin Herbert News: Strong showing in win

Herbert completed 18 of 27 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for two yards in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Herbert continued his upward trajectory through the air with another successful passing performance Sunday, posting his third straight total of over 275 passing yards while also tossing multiple touchdowns for the second consecutive contest. Sunday, those scoring throws went to Joshua Palmer (28 yards) and Quentin Johnston (66 yards) in the first and second quarters, respectively, with both plays resulting at least partly due to busted coverages. In addition to his increased efficiency, Herbert also has a six-game streak without an interception heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.