Justin Herbert News: Throws four picks in ugly loss
Herbert completed 14 of 32 pass attempts for 242 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions with no rushing stats in Saturday's wild-card round loss to the Texans.
Herbert picked an inopportune time to have the worst passing game of his promising career after Saturday's four-pick performance was the primary cause of the Chargers' season coming to an abrupt end. The 26-year-old is now 0-2 in two career playoff appearances, which comes on the heels of a solid regular season (3,870-23-3) in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first season with Los Angeles. Herbert and the Chargers' more-balanced offense will have to regroup for the 2025 campaign despite finishing the season well ahead of franchise expectations.
