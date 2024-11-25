Justin Herbert News: Uses legs to score Monday

Herbert completed 21 of 36 pass attempts for 218 yards, no touchdowns or turnovers while rushing four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Herbert didn't post big passing numbers on Monday Night Football, but he helped fantasy managers with his second rushing touchdown of the season. The 26-year-old didn't perform poorly as a passer, per se, but it was also his second game this year without throwing a touchdown pass in head coach Jim Harbaugh's more reserved offense. Herbert has a high enough floor to warrant consideration in next Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.