Justin Herbert News: Vintage yardage total in loss

Herbert completed 27 of 39 passes for 349 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for eight yards in the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Herbert turned in a final line reminiscent of previous seasons, even though he was operating without No. 2 receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle). The fifth-year pro connected with an impressive nine different targets on the night on his way to a season high in passing yardage. Herbert did go without a touchdown pass for the first time this season, but he put his team in position for a win by leading a marathon 15-play, 77-yard march that took up over eight minutes in the fourth quarter and culminated in a go-ahead field goal. While the Bolts' defense ultimately couldn't hold up its end of the bargain, Herbert appears to be trending in the right direction fantasy-wise heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Saints.