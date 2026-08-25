Justin Herbert News: Will play in preseason finale
Herbert is expected to play in the preseason finale, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.
The Chargers plan to get their starters one more dose of game action before the season gets underway. Other than Derwin James and Khalil Mack, the starters will be out there for a short spell between 6 and 8 plays. After that final tuneup, Herbert and the Chargers will get ready for the season opener against the Cardinals.
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