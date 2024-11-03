Fantasy Football
Justin Jefferson headshot

Justin Jefferson News: Leading receiver on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Jefferson hauled in seven of nine targets for 137 yards while completing his only pass attempt for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Jefferson posted his usual WR1 stat line in a winning effort, but he also contributed 22 passing yards on a successful trick play. The superstar wideout upped his season line to 67-783-5 through eight starts, showing little drop off with new starter Sam Darnold this season. Jefferson remains a must-start asset in all fantasy formats heading into a positive matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.

Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
