Justin Jefferson headshot

Justin Jefferson News: Paces Minnesota pass catchers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Jefferson recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

Jefferson wasn't targeted until midway through the second quarter and had only two catches for 13 yards at halftime. However, he got going in the second half, with the highlight being a long 37-yard reception, with the yardage coming primarily after the catch. Jefferson ultimately led the team in targets, receptions and yards, though his touchdown streak ended at three games.

Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
