Justin Jefferson News: Quiet in OT win
Jefferson recorded two receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win against the Bears.
Sam Darnold ripped through the Chicago secondary to record seven completions of at least 20 yards, making Jefferson's line even more disappointing. He did have a 40-yard touchdown nullified late in the fourth quarter by offensive pass interference on an apparent pick play. Jefferson has now failed to reach 100 receiving yards in three consecutive contests.
