Justin Jefferson headshot

Justin Jefferson News: Selected by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 1:08pm

The Browns selected Jefferson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

Jefferson played most recently for Alabama but transferred there after initially playing two years at Pearl River Community College. At Alabama, he was a backup until 2025, his third year there and fifth collegiate season. If a player can't earn a starting FBS role within their first four collegiate seasons then it generally means they won't be starting in the NFL, and Jefferson raises further concern on that front with his light frame (6-foot, 223 pounds). Jefferson is athletic enough to contribute on special teams, though, and might even be able to play some rover-like functions thanks to his 4.57 speed.

Justin Jefferson
Cleveland Browns
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