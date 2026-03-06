Justin Jefferson headshot

Justin Jefferson News: Simple contract restructure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Jefferson agreed to terms Friday on a contract restructure that frees up salary cap space for the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) both agreed to restructures Friday, helping Minnesota achieve a more manageable salary cap situation ahead of the start of the legal tampering period on Monday. The star wide receiver, who will turn 27 in June, will likely spend the offseason focusing on building an increased rapport with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hand), after the two struggled to get on the same page throughout the 2025 campaign. The Vikings have also been linked to numerous quarterbacks expected to be available in free agency as potential added competition for McCarthy.

Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Jefferson See More
