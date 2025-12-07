For the second straight game, Jefferson failed to reach 20 receiving yards, but this time he didn't have an undrafted rookie under center as an excuse. J.J. McCarthy returned from a concussion in Week 14 and threw a career-high three TDs, but all three went to tight ends, while Jordan Addison was his top option with a 4-62-0 line on seven targets. Jefferson hasn't scored a touchdown himself since Week 9 and hasn't had a 100-yard performance since Week 5, but he gets another golden opportunity to break out in Week 15 against the Cowboys.