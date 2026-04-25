Justin Joly headshot

Justin Joly News: Taken by Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Denver selected Joly in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

Joly spent the last two years of his four-year college career at NC State, and he was named to the All-ACC First-Team in 2025 after catching 49 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games. Joly was mostly detached from the offensive line with NC State and lined up primarily in the slot, making him a mismatch when lined up against opposing secondaries. His 6-foot-3 frame and large, strong hands helps him finish catches regardless of coverage, and he could earn himself regular snaps on offense if he can be more consistent as a blocker. Evan Engram leads the Broncos' tight end room, so Joly is set to compete against Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins for snaps as the TE2 and in 12-man personnel.

Justin Joly
Denver Broncos
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