Justin Jones News: Let go by Seattle

The Seahawks waived Jones on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones joined the Seahawks' training camp roster in early August and played in the team's preseason opener against the Cowboys, when he logged 10 snaps (one on offense, nine on special teams) and logged tackle and one carry for three yards. Assuming he clears waivers, Jones will look to join a team in need of backfield depth and a contributor on special teams.