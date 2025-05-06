Justin Lockhart Injury: Waived by Chiefs
Lockhart (undisclosed) was waived by the Chiefs with an injury designation Tuesday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.
Lockhart will head to waivers despite having just signed with the team Monday as an undrafted free agent. If he clears waivers, 6-foot-3 receiver could land on Kansas City's injured reserve, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 campaign.
Justin Lockhart
Free Agent
