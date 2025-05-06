Fantasy Football
Justin Lockhart headshot

Justin Lockhart Injury: Waived by Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 5:11pm

Lockhart (undisclosed) was waived by the Chiefs with an injury designation Tuesday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Lockhart will head to waivers despite having just signed with the team Monday as an undrafted free agent. If he clears waivers, 6-foot-3 receiver could land on Kansas City's injured reserve, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 campaign.

Justin Lockhart
 Free Agent
