Justin Reid News: Heading to New Orleans

Reid is slated to a sign a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reid spent the last three seasons in Kansas City and played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' three straight Super Bowl appearances (including victories in 2022 and 2023). Across 16 regular-season games in 2024 he posted 87 tackles (61 solo) and nine pass defenses (including two interceptions), and the 2018 third-round pick has logged at least 80 combined tackles in five of seven NFL seasons. Reid and Tyrann Mathieu are expected to serve as the Saints' starting safeties for the 2025 campaign.