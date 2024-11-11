Fantasy Football
Justin Reid

Justin Reid News: Seven stops vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Reid logged seven total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Broncos.

Reid has now accumulated 50 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, through the Chiefs' first nine games this season. He's tied for the team lead in interceptions and ranks second in total tackles. Expect Reid to continue starting alongside Bryan Cook as part of the Chiefs' top safety duo in Week 11's matchup against the Bills.

Justin Reid
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
