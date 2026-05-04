Justin Shorter Injury: Placed on reserve/injured list
Shorter (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/injured list by the Raiders on Monday.
It's unclear what Shorter's injury is, but he'll have to reach an injury settlement with the Raiders to have a chance to play in 2026. The fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2023 saw action in seven regular-season contests with Las Vegas last year, playing on five offensive snaps and 81 special-teams snaps. He has yet to record an NFL catch.
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