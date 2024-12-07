Justin Shorter Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Bucs
Shorter (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Shorter was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he ended the week with consecutive DNPs due to a back injury. With Shorter sidelined for Sunday's contest, Harrison Bryant will serve as the Raiders' No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Shorter's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16.
