Justin Shorter

Justin Shorter Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Shorter (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Shorter was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he ended the week with consecutive DNPs due to a back injury. With Shorter sidelined for Sunday's contest, Harrison Bryant will serve as the Raiders' No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Shorter's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16.

Justin Shorter
Las Vegas Raiders

