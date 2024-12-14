Justin Shorter News: Clear to suit up Week 15

Shorter (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Shorter missed last Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but he'll be able to return Monday after logging an LP/LP/FP progression during practice this week. The 24-year-old tight end has played primarily on special teams this year and hasn't seen a passing target on 23 offensive snaps over six contests.