Justin Shorter News: Elevated for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

The Raiders elevated Shorter from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Shorter signed with the Raiders' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Bills' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He missed all of 2023 due to a hamstring injury, but he could make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Rams, though it would likely be in a special-teams role as he's listed as the fourth tight end on the Raiders' depth chart behind Brock Bowers, Harrison Bryant and John Samuel Shenker.

