Justin Shorter News: Elevated for Week 7

The Raiders elevated Shorter from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Shorter signed with the Raiders' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Bills' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He missed all of 2023 due to a hamstring injury, but he could make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Rams, though it would likely be in a special-teams role as he's listed as the fourth tight end on the Raiders' depth chart behind Brock Bowers, Harrison Bryant and John Samuel Shenker.