Justin Shorter News: Officially joins active roster
Shorter was signed to the Raiders' active roster Friday.
Shorter was elevated to the active roster for each of the team's last two games, failing to garner a target while playing five offensive snaps. He will now likely have an extended stay on the 53-man roster and he'll look to carve out a larger role for himself as a reserve option behind Brock Bowers and Harrison Bryant at tight end.
