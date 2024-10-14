Fantasy Football
Justin Simmons Injury: Avoids serious injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Simmons (hamstring) "should be fine," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The first-year Falcon exited Sunday's win over the Panthers with a hamstring injury, but Morris' comments Monday suggest that Simmons avoided a serious issue. Simmons' practice participation throughout the week will provide a better indication of his potential availability in Week 7, when the Falcons host the Seahawks.

