Justin Simmons Injury: Avoids serious injury

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Simmons (hamstring) "should be fine," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The first-year Falcon exited Sunday's win over the Panthers with a hamstring injury, but Morris' comments Monday suggest that Simmons avoided a serious issue. Simmons' practice participation throughout the week will provide a better indication of his potential availability in Week 7, when the Falcons host the Seahawks.