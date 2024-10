Simmons (hamstring) remains questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simmons was given a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week's win over the Panthers. He was able to practice in limited fashion to close out the week, which was the first sign of him trending in the right direction. Still, final confirmation on his status should come closer to kickoff.