Justin Simmons Injury: Limited to open week

Simmons (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons suffered a hamstring injury during the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, which was severe enough to keep him off the field for Week 8 against the Buccaneers. His limited session Wednesday is a step in the right direction after ending last week with a DNP, and his practice participation over the next two days will give a clearer picture on his availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If Simmons is sidelined for a second straight game, Richie Grant would start at safety alongside Jessie Bates.