Justin Simmons Injury: Opens week as DNP

Simmons (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Simmons "should be fine" after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 6 win over the Panthers. However, Wednesday's DNP is an indication the first-year Falcon may be in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks. Simmons will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday.