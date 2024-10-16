Fantasy Football
Justin Simmons headshot

Justin Simmons Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Simmons (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Simmons "should be fine" after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 6 win over the Panthers. However, Wednesday's DNP is an indication the first-year Falcon may be in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks. Simmons will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday.

Justin Simmons
Atlanta Falcons
