Justin Simmons Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Simmons (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Simmons was able to play through a hamstring injury during the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, during which he logged five solo tackles and one pass breakup while playing 100 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps. He'll likely be limited in practices for the foreseeable future in order to manage the injury, but barring any setbacks, Simmons should be able to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.