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Justin Skule News: Signed by Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Tampa Bay signed Skule to a contract on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Skule previously played for the Buccaneers for three years from 2022-24, though he spent the 2025 campaign with the Vikings. He now returns to Tampa Bay to provide the team with added depth at offensive tackle.

Justin Skule
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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