Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Strnad headshot

Justin Strnad News: Career year in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Strnad logged 73 total tackles (48 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and three passes defended across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The 28-year-old from Wake Forest had the most productive season of his NFL career in 2024, setting new career highs in tackles, sacks and passes defended while playing 647 defensive snaps. Strnad filled in for the injured Alex Singleton (knee) with Denver's first-team defense, starting nine games this season. Following Strnad's best year as a pro, he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's likely to serve as the Broncos' top reserve inside linebacker again if he returns to Denver in 2025.

Justin Strnad
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now