Justin Strnad headshot

Justin Strnad News: Inks new deal with Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 12:34pm

Strnad agreed to a 3-year, $18 million contract with the Broncos on Sunday, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Strnad was drafted by Denver in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and signed a one-year, $2.79 million deal to stay with the team last offseason. After spending three seasons as a core special teamer, the 29-year-old has emerged as a significant contributor on defense with 16 starts in 33 regular-season games over the last two years, tallying 131 tackles and 7.5 sacks over that span. Strnad should retain a consistent role behind starting inside linebackers Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw in 2026.

Justin Strnad
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Strnad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Strnad See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
77 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 11: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 11: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
117 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 8: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 8: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
138 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
166 days ago
IDP Analysis Week 4 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis Week 4 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
October 2, 2024