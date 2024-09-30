Justin Strnad News: Logs two TFLs vs. Jets

Strnad recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

The Wake Forest product was filling in for the injured Alex Singleton (knee) in Week 4 and didn't disappoint, leading the Broncos in tackles for loss while notching the first sack of his career. After Sunday's performance, Strnad is expected to continue starting alongside Cody Barton in Denver's inside-linebacker corps.