Justin Strnad News: Notches sack in defeat

Strnad registered seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Chargers.

Strnad's fourth-quarter sack came on third down, resulting in a Chargers punt. It was the linebacker's second sack over the past three weeks after coming into the campaign with no sacks over 50 career regular-season games. Strnad didn't have much of a chance to get to the quarterback prior to 2024, though, as he played exclusively on special teams in both 2022 and 2023.