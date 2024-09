Justin Tucker: Another miss from distance

Tucker went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries but missed his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Cowboys.

Tucker's miss came early in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard try, bringing him to 5-for-8 on FGAs this season. All three of his misses have been of considerable distance with 56 and 53-yard misses the prior two weeks. Tucker and the Ravens will host the Bills on Sunday.