Justin Tucker News: Breaks cold streak from distance

Tucker converted both of his field-goal attempts (56, 24) and all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Tucker had been maligned of late for having failed to convert any field goals of 50+ yards this season after going 2-for-6 on such kicks last season. He shook off that cold streak when the Ravens needed it most as he kicked a beautiful 56-yarder with fade on it that sailed through the uprights to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. His game-winner had a lower degree of difficulty at just 24 yards. Concerns over Tucker's range are on hold for now as Baltimore heads into its Week 6 matchup against Washington.