Justin Tucker News: Makes five PATs in Week 18

Tucker did not attempt a field goal while going 5-for-5 on PATs in Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns.

Tucker went without a field-goal try for the second time in four weeks as the regular season came to a close for the Ravens on Saturday. After Baltimore was idle in Week 14, the kicker finished the year converting all three of his field-goal attempts over the team's final four contests, which followed a tough stretch where he went 4-for-8 in the three games prior. Tucker will finish the regular-season having gone 22-for-30 on field goals while making 60 of 62 PATs over 17 games. He'll look to continue his hot streak when the Ravens square off with the Steelers in the wild-card round next weekend.