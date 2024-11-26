Justin Tucker News: Makes lone field-goal try Monday
Tucker made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point tries during Monday's 30-23 win against the Chargers.
Not much could stop the Ravens from finding the end zone in Week 12, resulting in a relatively quiet day for their kicker. Tucker did avoid missing a kick Monday after doing so in three of Baltimore's previous four contests, however. He'll perhaps see more chances in Week 13 versus the Eagles.
