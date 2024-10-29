Justin Tucker News: Misses 50-yarder in Week 8 loss

Tucker converted one of two field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Browns.

Tucker missed his fourth field-goal attempt of the year in Week 8's divisional loss, though he also converted a 49-yarder early in the contest. All four of Tucker's missed kicks this season have come from 40-plus yards out, with three having been attempts of at least 50 yards. The Ravens will remain at home in Baltimore for the next two upcoming contests, matchups against the Broncos and Bengals.