Justin Tucker News: Solid finish to shaky season

Tucker finished the season going 22-for-30 on field goals and 60-for-62 on extra points.

2024 was Tucker's toughest season to date by a wide margin. In 12 previous seasons, Tucker had never converted less than 82 percent of his field goal tries. This season, Tucker notched a 73.3 percent conversion rate, the second-worst figure among kickers with at least 30 attempts. He endured a particularly tough stretch in November when he went 4-for-8 on field goals and also missed two extra points. He turned things around down the stretch, making all three FGA (including two from 50+) and all 18 extra points in the final four games. A season like this means that Tucker is likely no longer the best kicker for fantasy but at age 35 with a contract that could run through 2027, he can still be a fantasy asset.