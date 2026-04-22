Justin Walley Injury: Nearly finished rehabbing

General manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Walley is at the end of his rehab for the ACL tear he suffered in August of 2025, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Walley was unable to play at all last year after tearing his ACL during training camp, but there's optimism he'll be back to full strength when training camp begins in 2026. With veteran starting corner Kenny Moore seeking a trade away from Indianapolis, the team could be in more need of Walley's services when the new season starts than it thought it would be.