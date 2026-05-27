Justin Walley News: Back from ACL injrury
Walley (knee) told reporters Wednesday that he's been fully cleared to return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Walley, a 2025 third-round pick from Minnesota, has now fully recovered from an ACL tear that sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie season. With Kenny Moore's release from the Colts in early May, Walley expected to compete for a starting secondary role as the offseason progresses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app