Justin Watson: Claims one pass against Falcons

Watson had one reception (on two targets) for 13 yards during Sunday's 22-17 win over Atlanta.

Watson dropped to fourth in snap percentage among Chiefs wide receivers Sunday, and he's proven to be far from a regular fantasy contributor even with more regular playing time. At this point, there is little to like in Watson's fantasy profile, barring multiple injuries at wide receivers that would force him into a more significant role.