Justin Watson News: Another decent season in KC
Watson claimed 22 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targetsover 17 games during the 2024 regular season.
While Watson hasn't tallied more than 27 catches in a season, he's still found regular playing time during his three campaigns with the Chiefs, likely due to his abilities as a blocker in the running game. Watson's two-year deal with the Chiefs expires after 2024, so he'll enter the offseason looking for a home for 2025 in his age 29 campaign. It's unlikely he'll find his way into fantasy relevance in future campaigns, but the veteran should claim a depth role somewhere again this offseason.
