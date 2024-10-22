Justin Watson News: Another quiet effort in Week 7

Watson reeled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

Watson continues to log regular reps for the Chiefs, claiming the largest snap share (73 percent) among wideouts Sunday. Despite that, he's rarely utilized as a pass-catcher, sporting just seven grabs through the first six games. The Chiefs are also, unsurprisingly, rumored to be shopping around for another wide receiver before the trade deadline, a move which would position Watson further down the pecking order. Watson should continue to see ample playing time for now, especially after JuJu Smith-Schuster departed Sunday's contest due to a hamstring aggravation.