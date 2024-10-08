Justin Watson News: Blanked in Week 5

Watson wasn't targeted during Monday's 26-13 win against the Saints.

Watson still logged the most snaps (59) among Chiefs wideouts Monday, but he's clearly not a go-to option as a receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Savier Worth all saw more targets despite playing fewer snaps. Watson hasn't reeled in more than two passes in a game today, so even if his playing time increases moving forward with Rashee Rice (knee) and Hollywood Brown (shoulder) both done for the regular season, the veteran wideout is unlikely to enter the fantasy realm in a meaningful way.