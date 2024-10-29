Justin Watson News: Collects trio of passes in Week 8

Watson reeled in all three of his targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Raiders.

Watson matched a season-high total with just three targets, racking up a season-best yardage output on the way to a season-best 76 percent snap share. While the workload remains high, Watson's total from Sunday being a season-best paints a clearer picture of his fantasy value every week. To put it plainly, he can be left on waiver wires in the vast majority of league formats.