Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Justin Watson headshot

Justin Watson News: Collects trio of passes in Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Watson reeled in all three of his targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Raiders.

Watson matched a season-high total with just three targets, racking up a season-best yardage output on the way to a season-best 76 percent snap share. While the workload remains high, Watson's total from Sunday being a season-best paints a clearer picture of his fantasy value every week. To put it plainly, he can be left on waiver wires in the vast majority of league formats.

Justin Watson
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News