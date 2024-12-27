Justin Watson News: Follows up long grab with TD
Watson caught both of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.
All of Watson's production came on Kansas City's second possession, as he made a field-flipping 49-yard reception and secured an 11-yard touchdown three plays later. Watson sees limited usage in a Chiefs receiving corps that has added depth through trades and players returning from injuries, but when Watson gets targeted, it's often on deep shots.
