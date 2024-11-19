Justin Watson News: Sees decline in playing time
Watson reeled in both of his targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 30-21 loss against the Bills.
Despite matching his two-catch and two-target total from a week ago, Watson notably played a significantly lower snap percentage (56 percent) compared to what he drew (75 percent) last week and in preceding games. That likely correlates with the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) from a multi-week absence, leaving Watson slightly lower on the pecking order for reps. He finished with the second-most offensive snaps (31) behind Xavier Worthy (32), but Watson doesn't produce enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most leagues.
